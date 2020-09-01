REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Reeves County.

Wajma Popal, 44, of The Colony, Texas was driving a Nissan Altima west on Interstate 10 in Reeves County. A semi-truck containing two men was traveling behind her.

Another semi-truck, driven by Esteban Padilla-Mena, 57, from Whittier, California, and carrying another passenger was driving east along IH-10 when it crossed the center median and entered the westbound lane.

The truck struck Popal head-on before rolling and striking the other semi-truck.

Popal was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of both semi-trucks were not injured.

