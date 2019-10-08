ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is searching for a woman that walked into a BB&T bank on 42nd Street near JBS Parkway with a note demanding money and was able to walk out with cash in hand.

The woman is Hispanic and around 50-years-old, she was driving an older tan/gold four-door sedan at the time of the incident.

The amount of money she took away has not been disclosed and no further details have been released.

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating the incident. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.