Downtown Odessa Inc. to host second annual Winterfest event

The event starts tonight at 6:00 p.m. and will be entirely virtual.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa Inc. will start their annual Winterfest event tonight. This marks the second year and the entire event will be virtual and socially distanced.

Winterfest starts at 6:00 p.m. on December 4 as the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt and activation of A Magical Christmas: An AR Experience kicks off the night.

The other two events will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. Those events are the Winterfest Painting Classes and the Merry and Bright Window Nights Downtown.

Downtown Odessa Inc. is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that wants to help Odessa become revitalized.