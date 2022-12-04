Winkler County Airport receives 'Most Improved Airport' award

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Winkler County Airport has won The Texas Department of Transportation's annual "Most Improved Airport" award.
Renovations and changes have been a big part of the airport for the last five years, with improvements like a new AC system and a roof replacement.
The airport also utilized TxDOT's Ramp Program to assist with maintenance and improvements to the terminal building, the beacon and Runway 13 PAPI.
Around $75,000 was spent just to improve the airport entrance road, auto parking areas and the hangar access taxiway.
Winkler County Judge Charles Wolf held a celebration Tuesday in honor of the award. State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in attendance.
“I’m proud to represent hard-working West Texans like the men and women in Winkler County,” Landgraf said. “The Winkler County Airport, thanks to the strong leadership of Judge Charles Wolf and the county commissioners, has made significant strides in recent years, demonstrating the West Texas work ethic that has made our region world famous. Excellence does not go unnoticed, and I appreciate TxDOT for recognizing their hard work with this award.”