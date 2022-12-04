Winkler County Airport receives 'Most Improved Airport' award

The county has been working to improve the airport over the past several years.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Winkler County Airport has won The Texas Department of Transportation's annual "Most Improved Airport" award.

Renovations and changes have been a big part of the airport for the last five years, with improvements like a new AC system and a roof replacement.

The airport also utilized TxDOT's Ramp Program to assist with maintenance and improvements to the terminal building, the beacon and Runway 13 PAPI.

Around $75,000 was spent just to improve the airport entrance road, auto parking areas and the hangar access taxiway.

Winkler County Judge Charles Wolf held a celebration Tuesday in honor of the award. State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in attendance.