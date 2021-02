The school district announced counselors will be on campus Tuesday for anyone needing to speak with one.

WINK, Texas — Wink-Loving ISD announced on its Facebook page that one of its elementary students has died in a crash.

According to the post, the crash involved the elementary student, a high school student and a parent.

No further information is available, including when and where the crash took place.