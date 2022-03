The street lights on Dickinson will be down until further notice, FSPD says.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Police Department is warning citizens that a stretch of Dickinson will be without street lights until further notice.

Monday night the roof of the Lucky 7 game room was blown off and knocked down some power lines.

The impacted street lights are those from Front Street to the TxDOT yard.

FSPD says it will update once power is restored. There is no estimated time of restoration at this time.