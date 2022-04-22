Wild, Wild West Fest to be held in Andrews on April 22-23

ANDREWS, Texas — The Wild, Wild West Fest will be held on April 22 and 23 in Andrews.
The event will have a variety of attractions including a Petting Zoo, Car Show, Live Music, BBQ Cook-Off and Carnival.
The festival will be at the Ace Arena and is free for everyone. There is a schedule on their website for more specific events. On Friday, the festival will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Saturday, it will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The live music performances will be held every two hours each day starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.