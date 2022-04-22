x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wild, Wild West Fest to be held in Andrews on April 22-23

The event will be free and have a BBQ Cook-off, Car Show, Carnival, Petting Zoo and many more attractions
Credit: Wild, Wild West Fest

ANDREWS, Texas — The Wild, Wild West Fest will be held on April 22 and 23 in Andrews. 

The event will have a variety of attractions including a Petting Zoo, Car Show, Live Music, BBQ Cook-Off and Carnival. 

The festival will be at the Ace Arena and is free for everyone. There is a schedule on their website for more specific events. On Friday, the festival will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Saturday, it will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. 

The live music performances will be held every two hours each day starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Permian Basin elementary schools receive STEM centers