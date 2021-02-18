No overnight warming centers at the Horseshoe

While the Horseshoe Arena has had power during the outages, people are upset that it hasn't been turned into an overnight warming center.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Horseshoe may not have been converted to an overnight warming center, but they have offered the education center as a temporary warming center from 1-5 p.m. on a daily basis as needed.

However, Midlanders feel like they’re being left out in the cold. But the county says they aren’t to blame in getting the Horseshoe set up as a warming center.

“I can understand the frustrations of folks and what they’re seeing going on at the Horseshoe. The fact that it's got electricity is a decision again made by somebody other than the county,” Midland County Judge Terry Johnson said.

For the Horseshoe to become a warming center, there’s a lot that has to go into it. The resources though just aren’t available.

"We can do that during the day and not take manpower. If we’re going to open one and have 24 hours on at night and have people in there overnight, we have to have manpower. We have to have security to keep everybody safe when we have folks there in case something bad happens. We just don’t have the manpower and are stretched thin with everything that’s going on anyway, Johnson said.

However, other warming stations have the resources such as cots, pillows, drinks, and food. That's why they are able to operate overnight.

“These other stations, these other warning stations because they have the manpower to put with the facilities. So we did everything we could to support and we are doing everything we can to support their attempt to take care of the citizens during this bad time,” Johnson said.

Another thing that has upset the community is the fact that the Horseshoe is hosting a dog show this weekend.