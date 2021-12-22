Where to recycle your cardboard after Christmas

There are five locations in Odessa and two in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been shopping online for Christmas gifts this year, you've probably gotten stuck with a lot of cardboard boxes.

You don't have to throw them out though-instead, consider recycling them.

Before you put them in the recycling bin, make sure you take out any extra elements like packing pieces, bags and instruction manuals. You should also make sure they are dry and not contaminated.

Recycling centers also ask you to flatten your boxes. This will allow you to fit four times as much cardboard into a container with flattened boxes than ones that aren't broken down.

In Odessa, there are five locations to recycle your boxes.

One is at 9301 Rainbow Drive, as well as the parking lots at Fire Station Five and the Family Dollar on South Grant.

There are also bins at the UTPB soccer fields and the Odessa Recycle Center on West 42nd.

In Midland you can go to the Citizen's Collection Station on 4100 Smith Road or BRI Recycling at 26 West Industrial.

What about other holiday stuff outside of cardboard?

You can't recycle wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows or artificial Christmas trees.