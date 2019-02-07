If you're looking to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities in the Permian Basin but aren't sure where the celebrations are at, here is a list of locations for some of the biggest parties.

Midland

If you want to enjoy the Fourth of July in Midland, just head on over to Hogan Park for all the festivities. For parking instructions, check out the Facebook page the day of for details.

Odessa

Downtown Odessa will be hosting its annual Firecracker Fandango. The event will stretch across a fairly wide area in Downtown Odessa.

Big Spring

Pops in the Park will be taking place at the Comanche Trail Amphitheater. Visit the Facebook event for more information as details are updated.

