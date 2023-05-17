Where can Odessans recycle?

ODESSA, Texas —
If you are an Odessa resident looking to recycle, the city is not offering services anymore.
Since the change, there has been some confusion about where to take products to recycle.
You are not able to take your recyclables to the Midland Citizens Collection Station. That location is for Midlanders only.
However, you can take it to B.R.I. Recycling, located at 26 W Industrial Loop in Midland.
They take cardboard, aluminum, mixed paper, number one and number two plastics and tin cans.