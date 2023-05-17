Where can Odessans recycle?

There has been some confusion since the City of Odessa stopped taking recycling.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are an Odessa resident looking to recycle, the city is not offering services anymore .

Since the change, there has been some confusion about where to take products to recycle.

You are not able to take your recyclables to the Midland Citizens Collection Station . That location is for Midlanders only.

However, you can take it to B.R.I. Recycling , located at 26 W Industrial Loop in Midland.