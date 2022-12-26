Where can I recycle my Christmas tree in West Texas?

Both Midland and Odessa have locations where you can drop off your Christmas trees.

MIDLAND, Texas — Now that Christmas is over, many people are wondering what to do with their trees.

Both Midland and Odessa have places you can drop off your tree.

In Midland, you can bring your tree to the Citizen's Collection Station from Wednesday through Saturday. Weekdays you can go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday you can go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Odessa trees can be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.

Their hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These trees will be used to make free mulch for citizens that can be picked up year-round.