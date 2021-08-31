What's next for the Bright Stars Memorial

The memorial honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of the August 31 mass shooting.

ODESSA, Texas — It's been two years since August 31 2019 and Odessa Arts is still working on the memorial that will honor the victims of the mobile mass shooting.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham recently received the last quotes from the victims and their families. The quotes will be etched onto the sculpture.

"It's in real time what the victims and families think and say and feel," said Ham. "We get to read those words and I think that'll provide comfort to the community."

The unveiling could take longer because Odessa Arts took a community approach. The $200,000 is already paid for.

The sculpture will sit on the University of Texas Permian Basin's plaza. At the time, the university was the command center when the shooting happened. The university is in the process of finalizing the design plans, which will likely be finished by 2023.

Odessa Arts' piece will likely be complete by the end of this year.

"This is probably the most important piece of public art that we ever gonna do but we never should've had to do it in the first place," said Ham. "I'm glad we have ability to put art out there that's going to heal. But I'd rather not do that art piece and have those people here."