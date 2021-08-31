What's that bad smell in Midland?

TCEQ has opened an investigation to see if whatever is causing the smell is an environmental violation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hundreds of people on Nextdoor have been complaining about the bad stench in the air in Midland for days. People are saying it smells like dead fish, rotten eggs or maybe a dead animal.

An eue'de parfum of something rotten-not the signature scent anyone wants around their hometown.

So what exactly is causing it? The city does not seem to know.

On Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed they are on the case.

They say multiple people have filed reports about a fishy and shrimp-like smell, especially near the intersection of Wadley and Loop 250 in west Midland.