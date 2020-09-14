Whataburger surprises Lee HS senior with year of free food

Senior Jonathan Rabe chose a Whataburger theme for his parking spot, so Whataburger surprised the student with a year of food and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Lee High School senior got a fun surprise Monday morning.

Jonathan Rabe is such a big Whataburger fan that he chose the restaurant's theme for his senior parking spot, a tradition that allows seniors to paint their spot in a design that represents them.

The parking spot featured the orange and white stripes of a Whataburger table tent, with the number 89 representing Rabe's jersey number on the football team.

Whataburger heard about Rabe's tribute and decided to surprise the senior. After working with Rabe's parents and Coach Clint Hartman, representatives greeted him after football practice.

Jonathan was given free Whataburger for a year, as well as a backpack, a Yeti, school supplies and more all in the burger chain's orange and white style.

“We love supporting our local schools, and then to see this love for Whataburger displayed as Jonathan’s theme for his Senior Parking spot; we knew we needed to do something special.” said Whataburger Brand Development Coordinator Sarah Marston in a press release about the surprise.