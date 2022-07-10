Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank

These funds will go toward helping the food bank's Food 2 Kids program and provide over 3,200 meals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday.

The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank.

Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month.

These funds will go toward helping the food bank's Food 2 Kids program and provide over 3,200 meals.

Whataburger has its own community program, Feeding Student Success, which works to battle food insecurity to help students focus on education.

“We are so grateful for Whataburger’s continued support during Hunger Action Month. The West Texas Food Bank could not continue our work without the support of corporate partners like Whataburger," said Libby Campbell, the President and CEO of West Texas Food Bank.