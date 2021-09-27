What you need to know about the Pfizer booster shot after FDA approval

You can't receive your booster shot until six months after you've completed your first two doses.

TEXAS, USA — The FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot. This booster has been made eligible for certain groups of people people at this time.

Those eligible are people over the age of 65 years old, people ages 50-65 years old with underlying medical conditions, and people ages 18-64 who may need it. For example, if you work an essential job like schools, health care facilities, or people living in homeless shelters.

"Anyone who works in an occupational or is housed in an institutional setting where there's the potential for high transmission… they also would be eligible for a booster," says Dr. William Schaffner.

It is important to remember that you can't receive your booster until six months after you've completed the first two doses of your COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

When the FDA ran their clinical trials on around 300 participants ages 18-55, the most common reported side effects were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site and fatigue, headaches and muscle/joint pain.

If you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at this time there are still no booster shots for those just yet.