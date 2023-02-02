What to put in your cold weather emergency kit in your car

It's best to always be prepared in case of emergencies.

MIDLAND, Texas — While we didn't get a lot of ice here in the Midland Odessa area we're still in Winter and you just never know in West Texas when that bad weather will hit.

That's why it's a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car just in case something happens.

The first line of defense in staying safe in cold weather is easier than you think.

“And like you said, obviously the first line of defense would be to stay home if at all possible and obviously there are going to be some people that have to go out to work, like myself. Plenty of others that just can't avoid staying home.” said David Munyan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Midland.

So, if you can't stay home, what should you carry in your car emergency kit?

Well, the basic supplies include:

-an ice scraper

-water and snacks

-some extra warm clothes and blankets

-jumper cables

-and a first aid kit.

But there’s one more thing you should have as well with you.

“Having a full tank of gas is also exceptionally important should you slide off the road or something like that. You can still keep your car running if you have gas and you can keep your heat running… you’re going to want to rely on that full tank of gas to keep your heat running, to keep yourself warm should you not be able to get your car unstuck.” Munyan continued.