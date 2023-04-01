What to expect as the 90th Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo gets set to begin

Professional rodeo heads to the Ector County Coliseum for its first event of the year, once again making this West Texas action unique.

ODESSA, Texas — It’s almost that time to grab your boots and get ready to enjoy the 90th Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The event staff and volunteers were still working hard at the Ector County Coliseum to have everything completed ahead of Thursday night.

Although the professional rodeo season has already started, this is the first rodeo of the new year which makes this West Texas action unique.

The rodeo athletes are ready to give the cowboys and cowgirls a tough challenge.

“I mean…these are athletes," said arena director Chuck Daniels. "They’re the top athletes in rodeo, right, and some of these horses go for hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the bulls, so they’re maintained and cared for very carefully.”

The contestants will be competing at a high level for other opportunities around the Lone Star State in 2023, and the action will be preceded by a special light display.

“This year, being the 90th, we’ve done some special things and I’m not going to give a whole lot of it away, but we’ve got an awesome light show above me that we’re going to start the rodeo off with, the show off with, each night," said music director Benje Bendele. "The video is going to be choreographed to the light show.”

Bendele has been the music director at this event for close to 20 years, and he invites everyone to come out and enjoy the show.

“It’s a family fun show," said Bendele. "You’re going to see professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and professional livestock. Some of the best rodeo livestock in the business with the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company, and we just appreciate all of our volunteers, the great people that put all of this together to make it happen for the community, so come out and support it. I guarantee you, you’re gonna have a great time.”

Bendele has also been the music director for 22 straight years at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, meaning that whatever surprise he has for the 90th anniversary will likely be fantastic.