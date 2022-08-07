What the Supreme Court's EPA decision could mean for us in the Permian Basin

"What the Supreme Court is saying is hey it’s up to Texas to decide what’s best for Texas...as for as EPA regulations go," said a former PBPA Chairman.

With the Supreme Court recently placing a limit on the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate, former Chairman with the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum explains what this means for us in the Basin.

“They ruled that the EPA was overstepping it’s boundaries by putting in National federal mandates into states where they had no jurisdiction,” said Edwards.

Meaning the Supreme Court is wanting this power to remain to the states when it comes to regulations.

"Because what the Supreme Court is saying is hey it’s up to Texas to decide what’s best for Texas it’s up to California to decide what’s good for California as for as EPA regulations go as far as clean air and water regulations," said Edwards.

He says this ruling can be a good thing for those in oil and gas.