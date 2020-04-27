Some say nothing’s worse than going to the dentist.

But right now, people are probably starting to miss their dentist, I know I am.

With the governor’s order suspending them from administering routine care of cleanings, x-rays, removing cavities and straightening loose dental appliances, it has people wondering, what’s considered a dental emergency?

Local pediatric dentist James Miller explains dental emergencies can range from trauma, broken teeth, to pain or swelling in your mouth, or if you have a cavity or a facial infection.

But with the newest order Governor Abbott released last week regarding medical emergencies, the dental community is still trying to figure out if this applies to them.

"A number of our leaders within the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, the American Academy of Orthodontics, the Texas Association of Orthodontics and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry are currently seeking a clearer definition from the governor of what would constitute a medically life-threatening procedure that is specific for dentists," James Miller, DDS, pediatric dentist said.

So for the time being, they’re basing their dental emergencies off of the first order from the governor and a detailed algorithm from the American Dental Association.

But they understand the need to forgo some services, as this is a respiratory illness.

"It all has to do with the proximity of what we’re doing in relationship to the mouth," Miller said.

And that’s the tooth tip of their industry.

"I've always thought we were some of the folks that are best prepared to deal with this with the way we were trained," Miller said.

Although many of these dentist chairs are empty right now and reserved for patients with dental emergencies, Doctor Miller expects to be very busy come May 8th when the governor's order expires.

"As far as my patients, yes, I’ve asked them to call in on the 8th and I’m not quite sure how my staff is going to react to the number of telephone calls that they’re going to get," Miller said.

Months without the dentist may feel like a kick in the teeth. But with proper dental hygiene, you can brush off those tooth worries.

RELATED: 'Gold teeth to gold jacket' | James, Polamalu and others react to joining Hall of Fame

RELATED: Prosecutors say Alaska dentist rode hoverboard during procedure

RELATED: Researchers say there's a better way to calculate how old your dog is in human years