What does AI think the typical homes in Texas and the state's largest cities look like?

The same prompt was used to generate images of the typical home in each state according to artificial intelligence.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Artificial intelligence has been making headlines as of late as various programs become more accessible to the general public.

And among the craze is AI art that can be generated by the different tools at the public's disposal.

One housing company, All Star Home, decided to put AI to the test -- by having it generate images of what it thinks the typical home in each U.S. state looks like.

The company said it used the AI program Midjourney to make the images by giving it the same prompt for all 50 states and for the country's 30 largest cities.

The prompt is as follows: "a typical, beautiful house in [insert location here] in 2023. Photorealistic, very realistic, life-like, sunny day, as if taken with a Canon TS-E 17mm f/4L lens at 1/4 sec, f/7.1 and ISO400"

All Star Home said Midjourney created four images per prompt, so the company chose the image that looked the most realistic and had simple surroundings.

Let's take a look at what the program generated for homes in the state of Texas and the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

State of Texas

Dallas

Fort Worth

Houston

Austin

San Antonio