West Texas VA Healthcare System is preparing for the Moderna vaccine with a drive-thru simulation

"Our goal here though is as soon as we get it, we administer it as fast as possible to as many people that want it," Larry Thompson, WTVA chief of pharmacy said.

BIG SPRING, Texas — It's a full blown operation.



"We want this to be as quick as possible, as easy as possible and one of the other reasons for picking the drive thru is you don't even have to get out of your car," Dr. Larry Thompson, chief of pharmacy at the West Texas VA said.



But it's not real just yet.



The West Texas VA in Big Spring is waiting on the Moderna vaccine.



"We can turn the key and go," Thompson said.



They are told it'll be delivered early this week on Monday or Tuesday.

"If we can make it efficient, we feel like more people will want to take the vaccine," Thompson said.



"As they go through, there's multiple stations and what we've done is a great deal of prep work to have the patients already prepared, bracelets are already ready, we scan them, they flow directly down through several stations, receive their vaccination and then receive their CDC card," Thompson said.



First in line is all of their VA nursing home residents, nursing home healthcare providers and staff working directly with patients.



These groups will be vaccinated inside the facility versus this drive thru format.



"This very first one at West Texas VA is targeted at our priority groups greater than 85 years of age or 5 or more disease states, so that would be like diabetes, COPD, heart disease, etc.," Thompson said.



The West Texas VA is simply making sure they have all their ducks in a row before the vaccine arrives.