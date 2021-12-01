West Texas VA Health Care System celebrates 75 years of service

The West Texas VA Health Care System is celebrating 75 years of service to veterans in the community.

Comprised of the George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Abilene, TX, San Angelo, Tx, Odessa, TX, Fort Stockton, TX, and Hobbs, NM, the doors of the George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center admitted its first patient, James A. Waters on July 15, 1950.

Since the opening of the West Texas VA Health Care System, veterans are able to take advantage of a range of services including ophthalmology, audiology, occupational and physical therapy, and a host of other services.

Telehealth services by video and telephone are also made available for veterans who live too far away to regularly visit.