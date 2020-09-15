West Texas VA clinics offering free drive-thru flu shots for veterans

The only requirements are that you're a veteran, have your ID and that you've been to the VA within the past 2 years.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas VA is rolling out their big wheels at all locations, to get every veteran their flu shot for free.

"In the past, patients could either come in as part of a regular visit or they could just walk in the door and say I'm here for a flu vaccine," Traci Taylor, West Texas VA RN chief of health promotion and disease prevention said.

Patients can still get their shot during a visit, but this cool new way of getting prepared for flu season is a signature 2020 special.

The only requirements are that you're a veteran, have your ID and that you've been to the VA within the past 2 years.

"It just makes it easier for them. Hopefully it's much more accommodating for the veterans. They don't even have to get out of their car," Taylor said.

First, you'll be screened for COVID-19 with a few questions and a temperature check.

Then you'll fill out some paperwork and get information about the flu shot.

You'll get the flu shot, park for a few minutes to learn more about the VA and you're all set.

Plus, there's no wait time in between.

"As soon as we give a shot, the nurse who gives the shot goes in, documents it right then because it's good practice and somebody else will be coming out to give the next person their shot," Taylor said.

A healthy vet is a happy vet.

"We want to keep people from getting sick, we want them out of the hospital and with other things going on right now, with the pandemic, we don't need to complicate anything," Taylor said.

________________________________________________________________

The VA hopes there is a huge turnout this year.

It's not just here that veterans can get free flu shots. The VA has partnered with Walgreens and some other pharmacies to get their veterans taken care of.

Here is where those pharmacy locations are for veterans to get their flu shot.

The dates and times of the free drive-thru flu shots are as follows:

San Angelo-Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Big Spring-Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Abilene-Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.