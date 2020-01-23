ODESSA, Texas — It can be tricky it can be to schedule a doctor's appointment, especially for veterans.

The VA rolled out a video connect telehealth system last year and since August, clinics in West Texas have been putting it to use.

Veterans can access the telehealth system through their smartphones, computer screens or tablets. Then by clicking a link, the appointment begins.

VA telehealth clinical technicians say this system is used on a daily basis for things like primary care and mental health care.

If a veteran doesn't have an electronic device, the VA provides them with an iPad for appointments.

"They can stay at home. If they're at work and they can't get off they can just take a break and do their visit that way. Saves on travel. It saves if they're at home and they're not able to get out," says, Karie Holsenveck, Big Spring Telehealth Clinical Technician.

For veterans, it means peace of mind knowing they don't have to travel to be treated.

"Our veterans are lovin' it. We have so many veterans that are really enjoying being able to do this," Holsenveck said.

Beyond standard healthcare, the VA is working on developing preventative care, as well as specialty care.

"By the end of this physical year, they are actually asking us to have all specialty care involved in this, so that they physical therapy, speech therapy, the different areas like that also are gonna be involved in doing this," Holsenveck said.

It's the West Texas VA Clinic's promise to do whatever they can to serve the men and women who served our country.

