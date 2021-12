Tickets are $5 at the door but those 12 years old and younger will get in free.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas Shopping Expo will be coming to the Midland County Horseshoe Arena just in time for Christmas.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on December 10 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 11.

Tickets are $5 at the door but those 12 years old and younger will get in free.

The expo will feature a variety of booths with everything from accessories and clothing to housewares and beauty products.