West Texas sees two more earthquakes occur in last 24 hours

The USGS reported a earthquake happening in Stanton on January 2 and Toyah on January 3.
Credit: USGS

STANTON, Texas — West Texas has seen numerous amounts of earthquakes occur in different cities over the last month. 

In the last 24 hours, two more earthquakes have been reported by the USGS. 

The first one occurred in Stanton, Texas. It happened on January 2 around 3:00 p.m. It was reported to be a 3.0 magnitude. 

The second earthquake happened on January 3 around 6:00 a.m. in Toyah. The USGS reported it to be a 3.3 magnitude.

For more information about the earthquakes, people can visit the USGS website to see all the latest earthquakes reported. 

