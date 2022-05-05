West Texas school districts come together to hold prom for special education students

The event was put on by special education cooperative, 87-20 SSA.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Special education students from six West Texas school districts celebrated prom on Thursday.

87-20 SSA , or Shared Service Arrangement, put the event together with help and donations from the community. The celebration included food, photo booths, bounce houses and a DJ.

“We opened it up to the community this year to take in donations for people who wanted to donate their services or time, and it has been amazing,” said Brinnan Wright, a licensed specialist in school psychology at 87-20. “We have gotten everything this year donated.”

87-20 SSA provides special education services to students in Coahoma, Forsan, Glasscock County, Grady, Greenwood and Stanton school districts.