West Texas school districts come together to hold prom for special education students

BIG SPRING, Texas —
Special education students from six West Texas school districts celebrated prom on Thursday.
87-20 SSA, or Shared Service Arrangement, put the event together with help and donations from the community. The celebration included food, photo booths, bounce houses and a DJ.
“We opened it up to the community this year to take in donations for people who wanted to donate their services or time, and it has been amazing,” said Brinnan Wright, a licensed specialist in school psychology at 87-20. “We have gotten everything this year donated.”
87-20 SSA provides special education services to students in Coahoma, Forsan, Glasscock County, Grady, Greenwood and Stanton school districts.
This is the sixth year for the prom, after a brief break for COVID-19.