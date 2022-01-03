West Texas Safari Club holding Hunting Extravaganza

Dozens of exhibitors will be on display at the Horseshoe.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Chapter of Safari Club International will be holding the West Texas Hunting Extravaganza on January 15.

Over 50 exhibitors will be on display at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for this event are $10 per person. Children under 12 can get in free.

SCI members can also get in free with proof of current or new membership.

Following the exhibitor hall, there will also be a private banquet and auction.

Safari Club International West Texas is a non-profit organization that works toward wildlife conservation, humanitarian efforts and youth education.