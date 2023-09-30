West Texas saddles up for the Cowboy Way Jubilee

Historic recreations, vendors and a chance to speak with western actors offers something for everyone Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Western films and television shows like Gunsmoke, Bonanza and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly were once at the height of American entertainment.

The United States' cowboy culture took off through the 1940s-1960s during what was called the Golden Age of the Western, which is still remembered in the modern world.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1, the Cowboy Way Jubilee is taking place at Fort Concho Historic Landmark in San Angelo with historic reenactments, vendors, actor question-and-answer sessions and more.

"Well the cowboy lifestyle is very familiar to Texans because that's the way we live and everybody used to live the cowboy lifestyle, or most people, where we had horses and we did a lot of manual labor, worked cattle, used guns, that's our history here in Texas," Trail Ride ranch riding lesson guide and author Elliot Johnson said.

"And most of us, at least older folks, are proud of the heritage that we have here in Texas."

Johnson traveled to San Angelo from his ranch just outside of Waco, where he gives tours and writes western books with a religious emphasis.

His series currently sits at 17 volumes and he came to the jubilee in the hopes of sharing his beliefs with others.

The author said he "writes these magazines for cowboys and those that love the west and are interested in cowboys and God's word."

"And I came to San Angelo to promote these magazines, get 'em in people's hands in the hopes that people would read them and get into God's word and God speaks through his word to us," he said.

The weekend also included conversations with actors like Andy Andersen, Eric Heisner, Mary Deese Hampton, Gary Clarke, Moe Headtrick, Tommy Worrell and Dean Reading.