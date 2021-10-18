West Texas retains its 16 districts in the Texas House of Representatives

“We were supposed to lose, but West Texas held our ground while remaining compliant with all relevant state and federal laws," said State Representative Landgraf.

TEXAS, USA — West Texas has retained its 16 districts in the Texas House of Representatives.

The Texas Senate passed House Bill 1 on October 15, which contained the proposed political boundaries for the state's house districts.

“The results of the 2020 census showed that West Texas population growth did not keep pace with growth in other parts of the state, specifically along the I-35 corridor and around Houston,” said State Representative Brooks Landgraf. “This led many to predict that West Texas could lose up to three state representatives in the redistricting process this year. Needless to say, I’m thrilled that the House district map passed by the House and Senate retains 16 West Texas-based districts."

Since there was a delay in the census results due to COVID-19, the legislature was forced to take up the redistricting process during a special 30-day legislative session compared to the normal 140-day legislative session that ended on May 31, 2021.