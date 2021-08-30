West Texas Green Beret helps rescue Afghan translator

NewsWest 9 first brought attention to Mikey’s plight two weeks ago while he was hiding in Kabul. Tonight he and his family are safe in Dubai.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Shona ba Shona, shoulder by shoulder in the Dari language. It also means together, a promise made a decade ago between U.S. special forces and Afghan interpreter Mikey. Today it is a promise kept.

“I was that team’s eyes, hands, legs, everything,” Mikey said. “These guys are my family.”

NewsWest 9 first brought attention to Mikey’s plight two weeks ago while he was hiding in Kabul. His work with the U.S. military put a giant target on his back as the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

“It was very tough. It was very difficult for me, especially for the couple days of hiding. I was changing spots every couple of days, going everywhere,” Mikey said. “I kept thinking, ‘what will happen to me?’”

While Mikey was in hiding, his friend and comrade Sgt. Joe Torres and other stateside service members started their own mission to save Mikey.

“He was there for us when we needed him and now he needs us,” Sgt. Torres said. “Seeing him in trouble hits me on a very deep, personal level.”

Call it a rounding up of the troops, a reminder that you never leave family behind. Sgt. Torres and other colleagues began working their contacts, getting in touch with congressmen, leaving no stone unturned. A week into their campaign to help Mikey flee, it was go-time. Help had arrived and there wasn’t a lot of time to make it happen.

“I was shaking. My hands were shaking,” Mikey said.

The journey out started with a text.

“He was telling me, to get ready. Pack up whatever you need, not a lot just a little,” Mikey said.

To protect the identity of those who helped, details of exactly how Mikey and his family made it out of Afghanistan are not being shared. We know the family made it safely onto a cargo plane in Kabul, away from danger and towards freedom.

Mikey, his wife and two children are now safe.

“I don’t even know the word for more than appreciation, to use that word for Joe. That guy, he helped me with everything,” Mikey said.