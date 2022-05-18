West Texas Food Bank to receive large donation

On may 16 Kiolbassa donated 5000 pounds of much needed protein.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank has announced that it has received a much-needed protein donation.

The Kiolbasa Smoked Meats Company has generously donated 5,000 pounds (about twice the weight of a Clydesdale horse) of the Links of Love special sausage, which is an all-pork dinner sausage that is fully cooked, that is easy to cook.

The Kiolbasa Smoked Meats Company has a storied tradition of giving. Founder Rufus Kiolbasa was a meat salesperson during World War 2.

During this time, he often found himself in tears as he had to choose who would receive the meat rations. That experience would stick with Rufus when he officially opened Kiolbasa Smoked Meats in 1949.

His compassion for his fellow man is a focus for the company and has been so for 70-plus years.

“We are so excited to receive this donation of protein at a time when the cost of pork products has skyrocketed due to inflation,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Without partnerships like this one through Kiolbassa’s Links of Love, many of our neighbors would be going without these high-quality, high protein meats. We cannot thank them enough for this donation.”

The West Texas Food Bank (WTFB) is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that distributes donated and purchased food through a network of over 100 Partner Agencies in 19 counties throughout West Texas.

The WTFB supports the nutritional needs of children, families, and senior citizens through strategic partnerships with civic and corporate groups and private donors.

Every dollar donated helps provide two meals for the hungry, and 92 cents of every dollar goes directly to feed hungry West Texans.

Founded in 1985, the WTFB is a member of Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), the nation’s largest network of hunger relief organizations.