West Texas Food Bank truck driver transported to MMH after accident

No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred this morning near TX-191 and Loop 250.

MIDLAND, Texas — A West Texas Food Bank truck was seen by drivers in Midland this morning hanging off the road near TX-191 and Loop 250.

This caused some slight delays for those heading out to work in the area.

According to the City of Midland, the driver of the truck was originally traveling in the northbound lanes of Loop 250. It is believed that he suffered a medical incident, which caused him to go through the light and towards the TX-191 embankment.

The driver has been transported to MMH. No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved. We are still waiting to hear about the medical status of the driver.