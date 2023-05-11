West Texas Food Bank to participate in 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive on May 13

People are asked to leave a sturdy bag of canned soups, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to your mailbag around the typical delivery time. The local carriers will then pick up the bags and deliver them to the West Texas Food Bank later that day.

"This is one of the most important food drives we have during the year," said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. "This food comes in at a time when food donations are generally slower. The need has exploded over the last few months, and we need to continue to provide meals during the summer for families whose children are unable to access the school lunch and breakfast programs. We appreciate this partnership and the tremendous amount of time and effort put in by the Letter Carriers"