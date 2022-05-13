West Texas Food Bank to participate in Stamp Our Hunger Food Drive

This is the 30th year of the event and it will take place on May 14.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be participating in the Letter Carrier's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 14.

This is the 30th year for this event. Midland and Odessa residents are asked to fill up bags with nonperishable and unexpired foods to be left out near their mailboxes.

“This is always one of the largest food drives that happens in the Permian Basin,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “We are so grateful to the Letter Carriers who work really hard to make this a success, and I am always blown away by the support of our community for our neighbors in need.”