West Texas Food Bank to host Kids Farmer's Market on June 3

The free event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the West Texas Food Bank facility on 1601 Westcliff Drive.

All ages are welcome to visit the market and the organization will provide kids with farmer market bags with fresh produce for free from H-E-B. Cooking with Kayla will also have a food fruit and vegetable sampling where nutrition information and recipes will be handed out.