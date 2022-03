This event will take place on Sunday, March 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at UTPB.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will host its Empty Bowls 2022 event on March 6.

It will take place at the Mesa Courtyard at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. The tickets for the event are priced at $15.

People can find these tickets at www.eventbrite.com and for $15, people will receive a hand crafted bowl and all you can eat soup.