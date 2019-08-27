ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank is kicking off its Mobile Pantry in south Odessa on August 27.

The pantry and the WTFB Outreach team will be at Woodson Park in Odessa from 6 to 8 p.m. Additionally, it will be at the park every fourth Tuesday of the month from here on out.

Staff will be on hand to help those in need of groceries, as well as to sign up those 60 and older for the Senior Box Program.

For more information on the West Texas Food Bank or to hear about future places the mobile pantry will be visit their Facebook page.

