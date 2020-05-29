MIDLAND, Texas — As hand sanitizer became a precious commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people began making their own and numerous businesses shifted their factories to create it as well.

Since the recipe includes alcohol, many people joked about using Tito's Vodka as part of their hand sanitizer recipes, or even using the alcohol by itself.

However, the brand's account on Twitter made sure people knew their vodka was not the required percentage of alcohol required to kill germs and make a proper sanitizer as recommended by the CDC.

However, the Austin-based distillery pivoted to making hand sanitizer themselves back in March.

As part of this pivot, Tito's began distributing the sanitizer to communities in need.

One of the luck recipients of the Tito's handmade hand sanitizer was the West Texas Food Bank.

The food bank posted pictures of the cleanser on Facebook showcasing the bottle clearly labeled "DO NOT DRINK".

This hand sanitzer will help the West Texas Food Bank continue to safely provide assistance to households across the Permian Basin.

As record numbers of Texans file for unemployment, places like WTFB are crucial in providing hunger relief. The food bank serves several counties and features several programs including Food 2 Kids.

WTFB also offers Friday Facebook live classes to help teach people to make the most out of what's in their pantry.

If you are in need of assistance or would like to help you can visit the West Texas Food Bank website.

