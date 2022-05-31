West Texas Food Bank Pantries to change its hours for the summer

The change in hours will only impact the in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank places in Midland and Odessa.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be changing around its summer hours.

Starting on June 1, the facilities in Midland and Odessa will be having in-house pantry hours of 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In Midland, the pantry will be open on Thursdays, while in Odessa, the pantry will be open on Wednesdays.

The West Texas Food Bank will also start its summer meal program on June 6. This program will feed children 18 years and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.