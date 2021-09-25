West Texas Food Bank opens new facility

The XTO Energy Innovative Gardens includes two bio-domes, classroom space and multiple gardens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank unveiled a new facility as part of its Midland location Saturday.

The XTO Energy Innovative Gardens features two bio-domes, classroom space and multiple gardens.

WTFB will be able to use this new space to continue their mission of fighting hunger and poverty in the Permian Basin.

"There is no other resource like this in the Permian Basin which brings together science and technology along with gardening where we can teach our children and community about where their food comes from," said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.