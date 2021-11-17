West Texas Food bank prepares for holiday season

Due to supply issues and an increase in prices, there has been a few changes, but the food bank said it is still able to serve the community.

ODESSA, Texas — The holidays are here and that means many are getting ready to put food on their tables, but for some West Texans doing that is a challenge.

NewsWest 9 spoke to Craig Stoker, Director of Marketing at West Texas Food Bank. He said there is an uptick in people receiving food when children are on school vacation, and now during the holiday season.

"The cost of living is always so inflated here in the Permian Basin," said Stoker. "That is what we see day in and day out. The people we are serving are those just need that little bit of extra to make to the end of the month."

Stoker said that not only individuals have had to adjust to new budgets.

"If you have been to the grocery store recently, you notice those prices have gone up and that is something we are facing here too," said Stoker. "We buy in such huge quantities that it is really apparent when we go place a food order that was a particular amount last year. We are up about 12 percent on our food costs."

Stoker said that an increase on prices can also be seen at the gas pump.

"We got a fleet of vehicles because we serve 19 counties and that is a lot of gas we have to buy," said Stoker. "From an operating perspective we are still heavily inflated from where we were about two years ago going into the pandemic when prices didn't really change."

Stoker believes that every penny counts, especially during the holiday season.

"People are trying to do other things for their families so they are stretching that budget as far as they can," said Stoker. "We are trying to supplement with our pantries to make sure people have food on their tables."

Overall, Stoker remains thankful for the help that organizations like these receive from the financial aspect of things to the kindness that is spread through volunteering.

"Our funding comes from many different ways," said Stoker. "We have great community support, great corporate support and we are so fortunate to live in a community that is so giving."