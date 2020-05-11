West Texas Food Bank holds free food pantry

The food bank helps provide food assistance to 19 counties across West Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a free mobile food pantry event on November 5.

From 3 to 6 p.m., the pantry will be set up at Greater Ideal Baptist Church on 411 S. Tyler Street.

Anyone in need of food assistance can visit the pantry. You may be asked to show identification when you check in.

The WTFB serves 19 counties in West Texas through drive-through and mobile locations and works to ease hunger across the area.