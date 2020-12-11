West Texas Food Bank holding free food pantry at Odessa College

From 3 to 6 p.m., the WTFB mobile pantry will be set up on the Odessa College campus.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a free food pantry on Nov. 12.

From 3 to 6 p.m., the WTFB mobile pantry will be set up on the Odessa College campus.

Anyone needing food assistance is welcome to come to the pantry. You may be asked to show your ID when checked in.

Attendees are asked to enter the OC campus on the south from Shakespeare Road.

If you are in need of assistance outside of the mobile pantry, you are asked to work with one of the partner agencies or dial 211.

You can also visit the West Texas Food Bank's website to find out how to get help or how to donate to the cause.