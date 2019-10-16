ODESSA, Texas — The new Odessa Marriott is already giving back to the community.

The hotel is donating Pop-Tarts to the West Texas Food Bank's Food 2 Kids backpack program.

These sweet treats will be picked up by the West Texas Food Bank at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the new Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Downtown Odessa. Libby Campbell and Hotel Executives will be making brief remarks.

“I was told we would be benefitting from the opening of the new hotel, and I could not be more thrilled,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.

“We have many big plans with the new Marriott Hotel, and we look forward to many more great partnerships, and I especially want to thank Sondra and Toby Eoff for their years of continued support for the West Texas Food Bank.”

Numbers for the Food 2 Kids backpack program are already up from the previous school year, and Food Bank officials are working closely with school districts in seven counties to make sure no kid goes hungry over the weekend.

Food 2 Kids is an umbrella program which feeds children aged zero to 18, including a formula pantry for infants, backpack programs and school pantries for all school aged children, and prepared food programs like Kid’s Café and the Summer Food Service program, which served 1,000 meals a day this past summer.