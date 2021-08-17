West Texas Food Bank, Food 2 Kids volunteer event

Food 2 Kids program giving food access to children throughout their schools.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank is bringing back the most popular volunteer event, Food 2 Kids sackings.

"The Food 2 Kids backpack program is always one of our most popular and well known programs," said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. "Everyone understands that a hungry child cannot learn, so they know the importance of providing these weekends meals for our elementary kiddos, and we are so glad to bring this ever popular event back to our Odessa facility."

Food 2 Kids represents all children's programming through the West Texas Food Bank, including Food 2 Babies, a formula pantry, Kid's Café, which provides a hot meal after school, the Backpack Program and school pantries, which gives school aged children access to food though their schools.

The community is invited to help sack the backpacks which will be distributed to over 50 elementary schools in five area school districts. The event will be the first open to the community event since March of 2020.