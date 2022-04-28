West Texas Food Bank holding disco-themed Pop Spot event

The shopping event will have a VIP night before being free and open to the public Saturday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank is partnering with Pop Spot Midland to create a unique two-day shopping experience.

Friday night will feature a special VIP party from 5 to 9 p.m., while the Saturday experience will be free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both days will take place at the Midland WTFB facility.

Tickets for the VIP night are $50, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the food bank's mission of helping feed people across over a dozen counties in West Texas.

Featured at the disco-themed event will be live music, food trucks, giveaways and even a bar provided by Murray's Deli. There will also be a variety of local vendors to browse.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can purchase or reserve your ticket by clicking or tapping here.

To learn more about the West Texas Food Bank, you can visit the website.