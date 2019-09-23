MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank revealed a newly rebranded community kitchen on September 23.

The kitchen is another tool the food bank uses to help feed those in need. At the time of the rebranding two chefs work five days a week to prepare meals and feed children across Midland and Odessa.

With the renewed focus, the kitchen has also partnered with Chevron to help continue the service and hopefully soon expand it.

"Our kitchen does a lot of work. We have two chefs and other full time staff. They do a lot every day to get meals out to our kiddos," said Libby Campbell, the Executive Director for the West Texas Food Bank.

"We do collaborations, partnerships with different volunteer groups to help provide and serve kiddos. This kitchen is a huge part of what the WTFD does. Without partnerships like Chevron, we wouldn't be able to continue those programs in our community and provide food for kiddos."

Campbell says the kitchen turned out 110,000 meals in 2018 and the kitchen has plans to exceed that number this year.

